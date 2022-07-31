Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.44-$7.74 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $46.00 billion-$46.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $46.24 billion.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE BMY traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.78. 13,457,980 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,067,282. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $53.22 and a fifty-two week high of $80.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.62. The firm has a market cap of $157.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.45.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 48.37%. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.60%.

BMY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $75.36.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,113,076.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 8,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 17,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 108,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,948,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 75,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,490,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

