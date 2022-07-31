Brokerages Set Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Target Price at $78.20

Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.20.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Palomar from $85.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Palomar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Palomar from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th.

In related news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total value of $57,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,762. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLMR. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Palomar by 133.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palomar by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Palomar in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Palomar in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Palomar by 172.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palomar stock opened at $62.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.13 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.10 and a 200-day moving average of $58.73. Palomar has a 1 year low of $44.01 and a 1 year high of $97.18.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $79.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.89 million. Palomar had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 13.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Palomar will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

