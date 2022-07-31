Brokerages Set Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) PT at $10.86

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.83.

TBPH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

Theravance Biopharma Stock Performance

TBPH stock opened at $8.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.32. Theravance Biopharma has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $14.91. The company has a market capitalization of $667.18 million, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 0.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Theravance Biopharma ( NASDAQ:TBPH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $13.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.51 million. On average, analysts forecast that Theravance Biopharma will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 6,942 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 124,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 47,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

