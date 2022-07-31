Brokerages Set UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) PT at $55.44

Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.44.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UDR. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of UDR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of UDR from $63.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of UDR from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in UDR by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,627,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,904,527,000 after buying an additional 2,353,851 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in UDR by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,773,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,086,082,000 after buying an additional 2,901,453 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in UDR by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,573,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,180,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084,674 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in UDR during the 4th quarter worth about $1,087,564,000. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its holdings in UDR by 1,523.5% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,066,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $423,939,000 after acquiring an additional 6,631,525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.
UDR Price Performance
UDR Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 298.05%.
UDR Company Profile
UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on UDR (UDR)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
- Procter’s Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.