Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) Short Interest Up 137.1% in July

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 318,700 shares, an increase of 137.1% from the June 30th total of 134,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 278,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.25. The stock had a trading volume of 292,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,914. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.04. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has a 1 year low of $16.32 and a 1 year high of $22.63.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.199 per share. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 188.3% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

