BRR OpCo LLC Buys 2,078 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

BRR OpCo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the period. BRR OpCo LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 14,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indie Asset Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of SCHB stock opened at $48.33 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $42.60 and a 12 month high of $57.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.41.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

