BRR OpCo LLC Decreases Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

BRR OpCo LLC cut its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,202 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. BRR OpCo LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 6,427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.6% during the first quarter. US Asset Management LLC now owns 5,774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Danaher to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $301.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.17.

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE:DHR opened at $291.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $233.71 and a twelve month high of $333.96. The firm has a market cap of $212.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $258.64 and a 200-day moving average of $268.29.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,171,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.