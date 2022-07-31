BRR OpCo LLC Purchases 305 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

BRR OpCo LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. BRR OpCo LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $199.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Wolfe Research cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.64.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $194.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.57. The company has a market capitalization of $170.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.34 and a 1 year high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 49.63%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

