BRR OpCo LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

BRR OpCo LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 62.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,614 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. BRR OpCo LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on META. Itaú Unibanco began coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $295.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.70.

Insider Activity

Meta Platforms Trading Down 1.0 %

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total value of $56,703.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,063 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,045.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,327,429.16. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,366,160.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total transaction of $56,703.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,045.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,516 shares of company stock valued at $9,035,749. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ META opened at $159.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.06. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.25 and a 1 year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

