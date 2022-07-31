Bunge (NYSE:BG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.00- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bunge from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Bunge from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Bunge from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Bunge from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Bunge from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $116.38.

Get Bunge alerts:

Bunge Stock Performance

Bunge stock traded up $3.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,682,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,605,333. The firm has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Bunge has a twelve month low of $73.15 and a twelve month high of $128.40.

Bunge Increases Dividend

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.27). Bunge had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Bunge will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is a boost from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Bunge’s payout ratio is currently 16.60%.

Insider Activity at Bunge

In related news, insider Jerry Matthews Simmons, Jr. sold 44,666 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total transaction of $5,135,696.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,654 shares in the company, valued at $3,869,536.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bunge

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Bunge by 12.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bunge in the first quarter worth about $494,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bunge by 6.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Bunge during the 1st quarter worth about $530,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bunge by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,563,069,000 after buying an additional 696,806 shares during the period. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bunge

(Get Rating)

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.