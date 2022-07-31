Bunicorn Price Reaches $0.0031 on Exchanges (BUNI)

Bunicorn (BUNI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 31st. Over the last seven days, Bunicorn has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. One Bunicorn coin can now be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bunicorn has a market cap of $87,256.15 and approximately $42,504.00 worth of Bunicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Bunicorn

Bunicorn’s total supply is 131,394,109 coins and its circulating supply is 28,049,239 coins. Bunicorn’s official Twitter account is @bunicornswap.

Buying and Selling Bunicorn

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bunicorn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bunicorn should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bunicorn using one of the exchanges listed above.

