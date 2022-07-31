Bunicorn Price Reaches $0.0031 on Exchanges (BUNI)

Bunicorn (BUNI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 31st. Over the last seven days, Bunicorn has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. One Bunicorn coin can now be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bunicorn has a market cap of $87,256.15 and approximately $42,504.00 worth of Bunicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004202 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $145.73 or 0.00612193 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001643 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002230 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00014983 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00034919 BTC.
About Bunicorn
Bunicorn’s total supply is 131,394,109 coins and its circulating supply is 28,049,239 coins. Bunicorn’s official Twitter account is @bunicornswap.
Buying and Selling Bunicorn
