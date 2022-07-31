Bytecoin Market Capitalization Hits $10.96 Million (BCN)

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. In the last week, Bytecoin has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. Bytecoin has a market capitalization of $10.96 million and approximately $174,006.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bytecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.48 or 0.00667802 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000401 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000174 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 27.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Bytecoin

BCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org. The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org.

Bytecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

