Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 782 shares during the quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $3,378,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 143,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,476,000 after buying an additional 4,719 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after buying an additional 5,487 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,912,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the period. 66.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

Pfizer Price Performance

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at $585,250.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at $585,250.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE opened at $50.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.25. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.94 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.73.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.70%.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

