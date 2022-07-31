California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 655,606 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 44,023 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.19% of D.R. Horton worth $48,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 4,405 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,467 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.6% in the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 26,828 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $388,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,025.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $132,405.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,403.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $388,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,025.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

D.R. Horton Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:DHI opened at $78.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.65. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.25 and a 12-month high of $110.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.91 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 17.42%. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities cut their price target on D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on D.R. Horton from $103.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. BTIG Research cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $151.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.14.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

