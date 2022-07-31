Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) to Hold

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EW. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.55.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $100.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.78. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12-month low of $85.58 and a 12-month high of $131.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total value of $1,728,330.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $13,683,416.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total value of $1,728,330.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $13,683,416.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total transaction of $3,086,391.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $14,920,211.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 138,443 shares of company stock worth $13,291,621. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EW. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 595,919 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,201,000 after buying an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,527,000 after buying an additional 21,521 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

