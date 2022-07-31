Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target Raised to C$152.00 at Scotiabank

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from C$150.00 to C$152.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CNR. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a C$130.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$184.00 to C$175.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities reiterated a hold rating and set a C$169.00 price target (down from C$173.00) on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. CIBC raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a C$167.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$175.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$153.18.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of CNR opened at C$162.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$110.87 billion and a PE ratio of 23.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$145.72 and a 200-day moving average of C$152.95. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of C$132.38 and a one year high of C$171.48.

Canadian National Railway Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a $0.7325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.46%.

In related news, insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 191,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$155.15, for a total value of C$29,652,215.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,357,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,917,212,391.87. In other news, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 17,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$145.02, for a total value of C$2,483,011.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,211,876.38. Also, insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 191,122 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$155.15, for a total value of C$29,652,215.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,357,305 shares in the company, valued at C$1,917,212,391.87. Insiders sold a total of 1,023,944 shares of company stock worth $152,028,257 over the last three months.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

