Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Receives C$81.29 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$81.29.

CNQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$111.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$87.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$88.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at C$70.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$72.57 and a 200-day moving average of C$73.65. The firm has a market cap of C$81.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.92. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1-year low of C$37.82 and a 1-year high of C$88.18.

Canadian Natural Resources Announces Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( TSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.45 by C$0.41. The company had revenue of C$10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.95 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 10.1000002 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$77.74, for a total value of C$4,664,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,779,124 shares in the company, valued at C$138,309,099.76. In other news, Senior Officer Darren Fichter sold 750 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$78.51, for a total transaction of C$58,882.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,762,791.02. Also, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 60,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$77.74, for a total transaction of C$4,664,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,779,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$138,309,099.76. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 220,332 shares of company stock worth $18,124,781.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

