CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF) Short Interest Update

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, an increase of 58.8% from the June 30th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 304,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CanAlaska Uranium Price Performance

CVVUF stock opened at $0.40 on Friday. CanAlaska Uranium has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.37.

About CanAlaska Uranium

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It primarily explores for uranium, nickel, copper, gold, and diamond deposits. The company has an option agreement to acquire 80% interest in the Geikie project that comprises six new uranium targets totaling 33,897 hectares located in the Eastern Athabasca basin; and a 100% interest in the Marshall project located in the Athabasca Basin.

