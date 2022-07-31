Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.45

Shares of Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSE:CFX – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.45 and traded as high as C$5.74. Canfor Pulp Products shares last traded at C$5.60, with a volume of 17,091 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on CFX. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Canfor Pulp Products from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$8.50 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Get Canfor Pulp Products alerts:

Canfor Pulp Products Trading Down 1.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.97, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$365.31 million and a P/E ratio of -5.03.

Canfor Pulp Products Company Profile

Canfor Pulp Products ( TSE:CFX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.45) by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$219.70 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Canfor Pulp Products Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper. The company offers bleached and unbleached softwood kraft pulps; and bleached, unbleached, and coloured kraft papers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Pulp Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor Pulp Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.