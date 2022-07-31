Capita (LON:CPI) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $25.71

Capita plc (LON:CPI – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 25.71 ($0.31) and traded as high as GBX 29.78 ($0.36). Capita shares last traded at GBX 28.68 ($0.35), with a volume of 3,575,135 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Capita from GBX 50 ($0.60) to GBX 42 ($0.51) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Capita from GBX 65 ($0.78) to GBX 50 ($0.60) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £483.05 million and a PE ratio of 220.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 25.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 25.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 419.12.

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Public Service, Experience, and Portfolio divisions. The company offers solutions for finance and accounting, procurement, property and infrastructure, travel and event, and workplace administration.

