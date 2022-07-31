Carry Price Reaches $0.0047 on Top Exchanges (CRE)

Carry (CRE) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 31st. Over the last week, Carry has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar. Carry has a market capitalization of $41.41 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Carry coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004197 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00061520 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00015143 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000022 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Carry Profile

Carry is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,790,810,727 coins. The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io. Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol. Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Carry Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

