Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) CFO Sells $37,094.30 in Stock

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $37,094.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,608,951.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Catalent Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE CTLT opened at $113.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Catalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.34 and a 12 month high of $142.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.25 and a 200-day moving average of $102.89. The company has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.32.
Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.11. Catalent had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Catalent
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTLT. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 4th quarter valued at about $616,791,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 4th quarter valued at about $195,690,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Catalent by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 6,070,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,179,000 after buying an additional 1,372,841 shares during the period. Novo Holdings A S acquired a new position in Catalent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,032,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in Catalent by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,893,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,005,000 after buying an additional 754,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.
Catalent Company Profile
Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.
