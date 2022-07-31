CCLA Investment Management Ltd Has $124.48 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

CCLA Investment Management Ltd lessened its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 559,879 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 147,524 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 2.2% of CCLA Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. CCLA Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $124,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 5,976 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $583,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Visa by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 373,354 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $80,910,000 after buying an additional 67,800 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 13,864 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Price Performance

Shares of Visa stock opened at $212.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $204.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.58. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.91 and a 12 month high of $248.46.

Visa Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.58%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $1,758,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,237,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,560,740. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Visa from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Visa from $284.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.19.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.