CCLA Investment Management Ltd Has $124.48 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

CCLA Investment Management Ltd lessened its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 559,879 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 147,524 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 2.2% of CCLA Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. CCLA Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $124,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 5,976 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $583,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Visa by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 373,354 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $80,910,000 after buying an additional 67,800 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 13,864 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Visa stock opened at $212.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $204.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.58. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.91 and a 12 month high of $248.46.
In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $1,758,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,237,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,560,740. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
V has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Visa from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Visa from $284.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.19.
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
