CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF) Short Interest Update

CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 133,500 shares, a decline of 34.6% from the June 30th total of 204,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CDL Hospitality Trusts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th.
CDHSF stock opened at $0.94 on Friday. CDL Hospitality Trusts has a one year low of $0.94 and a one year high of $0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.84.
CDL Hospitality Trusts (ÂCDLHTÂ) is one of Asia's leading hospitality trusts with assets under management of about S$2.9 billion as at 31 December 2020. CDLHT is a stapled group comprising CDL Hospitality Real Estate Investment Trust (ÂH-REITÂ), a real estate investment trust, and CDL Hospitality Business Trust (ÂHBTÂ), a business trust.
