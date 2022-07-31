Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the June 30th total of 31,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,674 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,935 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Price Performance

CPAC traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.04. 3,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,708. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $427.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.48. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. has a 52-week low of $4.39 and a 52-week high of $7.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.86.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Company Profile

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. ( NYSE:CPAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 15.17%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Cement, Concrete and Precast; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. It produces cement for various uses, such as residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in construction sites; concrete precast, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete precast for structural and non-structural uses; and cement-based products.

