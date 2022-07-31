Centene (NYSE:CNC) PT Raised to $104.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $97.00 to $104.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a maintains rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CNC. Bank of America downgraded Centene from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Loop Capital started coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Centene from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $98.33.

Centene Price Performance

Centene stock opened at $92.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.48. Centene has a 12 month low of $59.67 and a 12 month high of $94.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.77 and its 200-day moving average is $83.67.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $35.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.56 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 1.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Centene will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

Centene announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Centene

In related news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 10,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total value of $858,786.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,171.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Centene news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 4,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $394,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 10,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total value of $858,786.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,171.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,517,060 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Centene

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Centene by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 4,136 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Centene by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,165,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,063,000 after buying an additional 118,215 shares during the period. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Centene

(Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Articles

