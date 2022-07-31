Centene (NYSE:CNC) PT Raised to $110.00

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CNC. Bank of America lowered shares of Centene from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Centene from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a maintains rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Centene from $112.00 to $103.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centene currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $98.33.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene Price Performance

NYSE CNC opened at $92.97 on Wednesday. Centene has a 52 week low of $59.67 and a 52 week high of $94.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.67.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $35.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Centene will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Centene news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 4,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $394,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Centene news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 4,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $394,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 10,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total value of $858,786.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,171.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,517,060 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centene

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Centene by 9.7% during the second quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 62,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,255,000 after buying an additional 5,489 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the second quarter valued at $415,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Centene by 97.9% in the second quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Centene by 1.4% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Centene by 314.1% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 71,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,128,000 after purchasing an additional 54,023 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.