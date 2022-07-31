Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.73-$5.73 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.28 billion-$10.28 billion.
Central Japan Railway Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of Central Japan Railway stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $11.70. 47,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,237. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Central Japan Railway has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $16.25. The company has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a PE ratio of -50.87 and a beta of 0.28.
About Central Japan Railway
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Central Japan Railway (CJPRY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
- Procter’s Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
Receive News & Ratings for Central Japan Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Japan Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.