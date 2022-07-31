Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.73-$5.73 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.28 billion-$10.28 billion.

Central Japan Railway Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Central Japan Railway stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $11.70. 47,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,237. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Central Japan Railway has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $16.25. The company has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a PE ratio of -50.87 and a beta of 0.28.

Central Japan Railway Company engages in the railway and related businesses in Japan. The company operates through Transportation, Merchandise and Other, Real Estate, and Other segments. It primarily operates Tokaido Shinkansen, a transportation artery that links metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka, as well as operates a network of 12 conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas.

