CertiK (CTK) Hits Market Cap of $64.36 Million

CertiK (CTK) traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 31st. During the last week, CertiK has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar. One CertiK coin can currently be purchased for $0.88 or 0.00002894 BTC on popular exchanges. CertiK has a total market cap of $64.36 million and $14.06 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About CertiK

CertiK was first traded on October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 105,635,269 coins and its circulating supply is 73,154,319 coins. The official website for CertiK is www.certik.org. The official message board for CertiK is medium.com/certik. CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CertiK Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using US dollars.

