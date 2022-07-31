Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,275 Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,275 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 84.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 257 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VMC shares. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $211.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Vulcan Materials from $203.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Vulcan Materials to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.13.

Vulcan Materials Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of VMC stock opened at $165.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $153.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.56. The company has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.75. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $137.54 and a fifty-two week high of $213.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company’s revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Melissa H. Anderson purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $191.46 per share, for a total transaction of $95,730.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,730. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Melissa H. Anderson purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $191.46 per share, for a total transaction of $95,730.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,730. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.23, for a total value of $557,981.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,963.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vulcan Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.