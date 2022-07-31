Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Invests $263,000 in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. AKO Capital LLP grew its position in shares of Diageo by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,738,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,667,000 after acquiring an additional 306,394 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its position in shares of Diageo by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,670,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,696,000 after acquiring an additional 11,445 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Diageo by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 606,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,590,000 after acquiring an additional 47,952 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Diageo by 0.4% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 454,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Diageo by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 434,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,605,000 after buying an additional 14,107 shares during the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Trading Up 0.5 %

Diageo stock opened at $191.40 on Friday. Diageo plc has a one year low of $166.24 and a one year high of $223.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $178.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Diageo Company Profile

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DEO. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,040 ($60.72) to GBX 5,430 ($65.42) in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($53.01) to GBX 4,550 ($54.82) in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($54.22) to GBX 4,100 ($49.40) in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,800 ($33.73) to GBX 3,000 ($36.14) in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,146.67.

(Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.