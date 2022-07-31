Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Takes $359,000 Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $3,302,000. Solstein Capital LLC raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 212.7% in the 1st quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 37,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,001,000 after purchasing an additional 25,754 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $547,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 564.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 14,538 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT opened at $117.43 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $108.11 and a 52 week high of $155.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.99 and its 200 day moving average is $125.22.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.227 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

