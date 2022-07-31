Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Takes $378,000 Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $122,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $671,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 387.0% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $161.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $153.66 and its 200 day moving average is $154.11. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $138.60 and a 52 week high of $167.48.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

