Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.16 EPS

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share.

Chevron Stock Up 8.9 %

Shares of CVX opened at $163.78 on Friday. Chevron has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $182.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.26 and a 200-day moving average of $154.58.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.38%.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $928,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,676,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $928,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,697,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,393,138,000 after acquiring an additional 189,762 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Chevron by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,068,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $336,830,000 after acquiring an additional 250,840 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 944,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $153,760,000 after acquiring an additional 142,874 shares during the period. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 9,133.2% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 481,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 476,664 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 481,393 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,385,000 after acquiring an additional 13,550 shares during the period. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVX. Bank of America cut their price target on Chevron from $205.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.35.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

