China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) Short Interest Down 31.0% in July

China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 252,900 shares, a drop of 31.0% from the June 30th total of 366,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 204,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded China Petroleum & Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.09 price target on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, June 19th. StockNews.com cut China Petroleum & Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut China Petroleum & Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On China Petroleum & Chemical

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNP. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,038 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 5,310 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 30,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 14,820 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 12,731 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

China Petroleum & Chemical Trading Down 0.3 %

SNP traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.93. 317,933 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,739. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.82 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.99 and its 200 day moving average is $49.04. China Petroleum & Chemical has a 12 month low of $40.60 and a 12 month high of $55.03.

China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $121.52 billion for the quarter. China Petroleum & Chemical had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 8.23%. Equities analysts anticipate that China Petroleum & Chemical will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About China Petroleum & Chemical

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in the oil and gas and chemical operations in Mainland China, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

