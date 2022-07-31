China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,300 shares, a decline of 57.9% from the June 30th total of 148,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 227,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

China Pharma Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI remained flat at $0.21 on Friday. 70,182 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,333. The firm has a market cap of $10.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.25. China Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $0.97.

China Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter. China Pharma had a negative net margin of 37.46% and a negative return on equity of 50.83%.

About China Pharma

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products primarily to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.

