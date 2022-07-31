China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Short Interest Update

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,500 shares, an increase of 46.2% from the June 30th total of 44,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

China Shenhua Energy Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of CSUAY opened at $11.24 on Friday. China Shenhua Energy has a 1-year low of $7.54 and a 1-year high of $13.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.31 and a 200 day moving average of $11.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

China Shenhua Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.3115 per share. This is a positive change from China Shenhua Energy’s previous dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 10.39%. China Shenhua Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.37%.

About China Shenhua Energy

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the production and sales of coal and power; railway, port, and shipping transportation; and coal-to-olefins businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through six segments: Coal, Power, Railway, Port, Shipping, and Coal Chemical.

