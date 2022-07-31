Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (CJEWY) to Issue Dividend of $0.31 on September 2nd

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, July 29th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.3068 per share on Friday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group’s previous dividend of $0.23.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Stock Performance

Shares of CJEWY stock opened at $20.67 on Friday. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group has a 1-year low of $15.40 and a 1-year high of $23.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.01.

About Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products. The company offers gem-set, platinum and k-gold jewelry, and k-gold jewelry and products under the CHOW TAI FOOK, HEARTS ON FIRE, T MARK, ENZO, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands. It also distributes watches of various brands.

