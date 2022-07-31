Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (CJEWY) to Issue Dividend of $0.31 on September 2nd

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, July 29th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.3068 per share on Friday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group’s previous dividend of $0.23.
Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Stock Performance
Shares of CJEWY stock opened at $20.67 on Friday. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group has a 1-year low of $15.40 and a 1-year high of $23.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.01.
About Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group (CJEWY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
- Procter’s Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
Receive News & Ratings for Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.