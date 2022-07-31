CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, an increase of 66.0% from the June 30th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

CHS Price Performance

CHS stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.69. The company had a trading volume of 48,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,576. CHS has a 52 week low of $24.27 and a 52 week high of $28.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.17.

CHS Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.4219 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 6.65%.

Insider Transactions at CHS

CHS Company Profile

In related news, Director Mark L. Farrell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $88,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Energy, Ag, Nitrogen Production, and Foods. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

