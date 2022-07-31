Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter.

Chunghwa Telecom Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE CHT opened at $40.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $31.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 0.08. Chunghwa Telecom has a 12 month low of $39.12 and a 12 month high of $45.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.00.

Chunghwa Telecom Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.5457 per share. This represents a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Chunghwa Telecom’s payout ratio is 75.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Chunghwa Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Chunghwa Telecom from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 5.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 3.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 11,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 296.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments.

Featured Stories

