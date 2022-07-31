Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.86. Church & Dwight also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.02-$3.02 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $98.50.

Church & Dwight Stock Down 8.6 %

Shares of CHD stock opened at $87.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.64 and a 200-day moving average of $96.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Church & Dwight has a 12-month low of $80.34 and a 12-month high of $105.28. The company has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.39.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 32.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $685,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,636 shares in the company, valued at $4,074,498.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Church & Dwight

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Church & Dwight by 12.4% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 167,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,596,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 295.3% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 18,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after buying an additional 13,714 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 70,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,047,000 after buying an additional 19,335 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,960,000. 84.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

Featured Stories

