Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $97.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.71. Cincinnati Financial has a 52 week low of $96.42 and a 52 week high of $143.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.68.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.40). Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.92%.

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $120.67 per share, for a total transaction of $49,474.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,507 shares in the company, valued at $5,249,989.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 27,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 96,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,964,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 37,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,300,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

