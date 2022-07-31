Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Acquired by Berkeley Capital Partners LLC

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 109.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,467 shares during the quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of C. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $63,519,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 443,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,763,000 after buying an additional 10,374 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 5,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,664,000. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on C. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.95.

C stock opened at $51.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.42. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.44 and a fifty-two week high of $74.64.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. Analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

