Citigroup Increases Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Price Target to $27.00

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Citigroup to $27.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GPK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised Graphic Packaging from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. BNP Paribas raised Graphic Packaging from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $25.46.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Graphic Packaging Price Performance

GPK stock opened at $22.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.46. Graphic Packaging has a 52-week low of $17.63 and a 52-week high of $22.99.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPK. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Graphic Packaging in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Graphic Packaging in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Graphic Packaging in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Graphic Packaging

(Get Rating)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.