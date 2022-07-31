Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Short Interest Down 30.3% in July

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a decline of 30.3% from the June 30th total of 22,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Citizens Community Bancorp to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CZWI. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in Citizens Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 16,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8,284 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 11,634 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 85,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 25,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Community Bancorp Stock Up 2.0 %

Citizens Community Bancorp stock opened at $12.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.38 million, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.16 and its 200-day moving average is $14.05. Citizens Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.30 and a fifty-two week high of $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 12.02%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

