Civic Trading Up 8% Over Last 7 Days (CVC)

Civic (CVC) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 31st. One Civic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000654 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Civic has traded 8% higher against the US dollar. Civic has a market cap of $156.04 million and $22.13 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Civic alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,869.58 or 0.99996515 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004191 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004674 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003995 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004189 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002142 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.28 or 0.00131042 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00033350 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004185 BTC.

Civic Coin Profile

CVC is a coin. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform. Civic’s official website is www.civic.com.

Buying and Selling Civic

According to CryptoCompare, “Civic is a decentralized identity ecosystem that allows for on-demand, secure and lower cost access to identity verification via the blockchain. Through a digital Identity platform, users to set up their own virtual identity and to store it along with their personally identifiable information on the device. This information will go through a verification process conducted by the identity validators on the platform and then ported into the blockchain where service providers can access it with the proper permission from the user. CVC is an Ethereum-based token used by service providers that are looking to acquire information about a user. These can make a payment in CVC. The smart contract system employed will then see funds delivered to both the validator and the identity owner (user). “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Civic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Civic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Civic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.