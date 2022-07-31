Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) Issues Earnings Results

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $29.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.90 million. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 10.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share.
Civista Bancshares Stock Performance
Civista Bancshares stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.66. The company had a trading volume of 24,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,672. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Civista Bancshares has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $25.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.33 and its 200-day moving average is $22.67. The company has a market capitalization of $315.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.87.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have commented on CIVB shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Wednesday.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Civista Bancshares
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Civista Bancshares by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 7,425 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 251,938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,147,000 after buying an additional 7,846 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $565,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 132,332 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after buying an additional 57,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.
About Civista Bancshares
Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Civista Bancshares (CIVB)
- Procter’s Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
Receive News & Ratings for Civista Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civista Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.