Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) Issues Earnings Results

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $29.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.90 million. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 10.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share.

Civista Bancshares Stock Performance

Civista Bancshares stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.66. The company had a trading volume of 24,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,672. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Civista Bancshares has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $25.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.33 and its 200-day moving average is $22.67. The company has a market capitalization of $315.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on CIVB shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Wednesday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Civista Bancshares

In related news, Director Harry Singer acquired 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.90 per share, for a total transaction of $39,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,820.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Civista Bancshares by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 7,425 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 251,938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,147,000 after buying an additional 7,846 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $565,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 132,332 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after buying an additional 57,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

