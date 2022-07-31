Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) PT Lowered to $22.00

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by DA Davidson to $22.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CWAN has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Clearwater Analytics from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.10.

Get Clearwater Analytics alerts:

Clearwater Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of Clearwater Analytics stock opened at $12.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.62. The company has a quick ratio of 12.03, a current ratio of 12.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Clearwater Analytics has a 52-week low of $11.23 and a 52-week high of $27.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics ( NYSE:CWAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $70.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Clearwater Analytics will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Joseph Morris Kochansky bought 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.99 per share, for a total transaction of $26,389.99. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,672.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sandeep Sahai bought 2,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.99 per share, for a total transaction of $28,236.45. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,240.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Morris Kochansky bought 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.99 per share, with a total value of $26,389.99. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,976 shares in the company, valued at $47,672.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 547,123 shares of company stock worth $7,373,738. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clearwater Analytics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Clearwater Analytics by 5,694.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,694 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the fourth quarter worth $179,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the fourth quarter worth $1,405,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the fourth quarter worth $580,000. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 294.3% during the fourth quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 11,828,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,824,000 after buying an additional 8,828,717 shares in the last quarter. 21.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clearwater Analytics

(Get Rating)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.