CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Receives $70.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMS. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at CMS Energy

In related news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total value of $50,060.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,722,997.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CMS Energy news, SVP Dhenuvakonda Rao Venkat sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,241 shares in the company, valued at $2,438,677.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total transaction of $50,060.63. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,722,997.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,706 shares of company stock worth $257,120 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CMS Energy

CMS Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMS. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter worth $39,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMS opened at $68.73 on Friday. CMS Energy has a one year low of $58.51 and a one year high of $73.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.96.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. CMS Energy had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CMS Energy will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.48%.

About CMS Energy

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.