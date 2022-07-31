Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.51-$4.57 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.70 billion-$19.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.02 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:CTSH traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.96. The stock had a trading volume of 5,999,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,195,023. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.10. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a one year low of $63.26 and a one year high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 11.59%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.90%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Cowen cut Cognizant Technology Solutions to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.79.

In related news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total transaction of $423,112.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,534 shares in the company, valued at $4,280,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $453,167.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,872 shares in the company, valued at $453,553.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $423,112.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,534 shares in the company, valued at $4,280,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 42.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,383 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at $223,000. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

